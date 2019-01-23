LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CBI Books Ex-Air India Chief Arvind Jadhav for ‘Flouting Norms’ in GM-Rank Appointments

The agency alleged former CMD Arvind Jadhav had constituted an "illegal" promotion panel to recommend suitable candidates for promotions to the post of General Manager (Operations) during 2009-10.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Books Ex-Air India Chief Arvind Jadhav for ‘Flouting Norms’ in GM-Rank Appointments
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI has booked former Air India Chairman-cum-Managing Director Arvind Jadhav and other former senior officials of the national carrier for allegedly violating norms in appointing general manager rank officers, officials said Wednesday.

Along with Jadhav, the CBI has booked Dr (Ms) L P Nakhwa (now retired), then General Manager (medical services) and then Additional General Managers A Kathpalia, Amitabh Singh and Rohit Bhasin.

They have been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency alleged former CMD Arvind Jadhav had constituted an "illegal" promotion panel to recommend suitable candidates for promotions to the post of General Manager (Operations) during 2009-10.

The panel had recommended five persons, including Kathpalia, Singh and Bhasin, the officials said.

Kathpalia was having a pending criminal case but was allegedly given vigilance clearance, the FIR alleged.

The agency alleged complaints were also pending against Singh and Bhasin, who were selected for the position.

"Jadhav...conspiracy with...Nakhwa had abused his official position in order to appoint her as a member of promotion panel committee and giving promotion to her without following due process for promotion," the CBI added.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram