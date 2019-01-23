English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Books Ex-Air India Chief Arvind Jadhav for ‘Flouting Norms’ in GM-Rank Appointments
The agency alleged former CMD Arvind Jadhav had constituted an "illegal" promotion panel to recommend suitable candidates for promotions to the post of General Manager (Operations) during 2009-10.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI has booked former Air India Chairman-cum-Managing Director Arvind Jadhav and other former senior officials of the national carrier for allegedly violating norms in appointing general manager rank officers, officials said Wednesday.
Along with Jadhav, the CBI has booked Dr (Ms) L P Nakhwa (now retired), then General Manager (medical services) and then Additional General Managers A Kathpalia, Amitabh Singh and Rohit Bhasin.
They have been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act.
The agency alleged former CMD Arvind Jadhav had constituted an "illegal" promotion panel to recommend suitable candidates for promotions to the post of General Manager (Operations) during 2009-10.
The panel had recommended five persons, including Kathpalia, Singh and Bhasin, the officials said.
Kathpalia was having a pending criminal case but was allegedly given vigilance clearance, the FIR alleged.
The agency alleged complaints were also pending against Singh and Bhasin, who were selected for the position.
"Jadhav...conspiracy with...Nakhwa had abused his official position in order to appoint her as a member of promotion panel committee and giving promotion to her without following due process for promotion," the CBI added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Along with Jadhav, the CBI has booked Dr (Ms) L P Nakhwa (now retired), then General Manager (medical services) and then Additional General Managers A Kathpalia, Amitabh Singh and Rohit Bhasin.
They have been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act.
The agency alleged former CMD Arvind Jadhav had constituted an "illegal" promotion panel to recommend suitable candidates for promotions to the post of General Manager (Operations) during 2009-10.
The panel had recommended five persons, including Kathpalia, Singh and Bhasin, the officials said.
Kathpalia was having a pending criminal case but was allegedly given vigilance clearance, the FIR alleged.
The agency alleged complaints were also pending against Singh and Bhasin, who were selected for the position.
"Jadhav...conspiracy with...Nakhwa had abused his official position in order to appoint her as a member of promotion panel committee and giving promotion to her without following due process for promotion," the CBI added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- The Indian-ness of Kamala Harris, the 'Female Barack Obama' Set to Contest the Next US Elections
- People are Misinformed About Balasaheb's Life and Shiv Sena's Journey, Says Thackeray Writer-producer Raut
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results