CBI Books Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki in Graft Case
A contract worth Rs 3.20 crore was given to Tuki's brother without following tender norms when he was the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in the state.
Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi: The CBI has booked former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki for alleged corruption in awarding a contract for a government project to his brother in 2003, officials said Friday.
They said the contract worth Rs 3.20 crore was given without following tender norms when Tuki was the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in the state.
His brother Nabam Tagam, the then director civil supplies, and the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika have also been booked, they said.
Tuki was the chief minister of the state during 2011-16.
