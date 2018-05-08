CBI Books Four for Cheating NEET Candidates With Promise of Guaranteed Seat in Medical College

The CBI has booked four persons for criminal conspiracy and attempt to cheat in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) that was conducted on Sunday. The four allegedly promised guaranteed seats in government medical colleges to the applicants.The complaint was raised by NEET Director, Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj with the CBI on the day of the examination itself. He named four persons — Mohit Kumar aka Mohit Choudhary, Arti Tomar, Ashwini Tomar and Manoj Kumar Sikka — as suspects.While Mohit Kumar is a resident of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, Arti and Ashwini Tomar run a private tutorial named ‘Akruti Education’ in Delhi's West Patel Nagar. The fourth suspect, Manoj Sikka, runs a consultancy agency in Ludhiana for NEET-UG admissions.According to the complaint, Kumar lured NEET candidates and their parents promising to help the applicants in clearing the NEET exam. He would also promise these students a secured seat in various government and private colleges across India. He was allegedly working in connivance with the Tomars in running ‘Akruti Education’ along with Manoj Sikka.NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India.