CBI Books Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, Wife Bindu and Others in Fresh Case
The case relates to the Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in realisation of loans worth over Rs 1,500 crore to Thapar's companies, according to officials.
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
New Delhi: The CBI has booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar in a fresh case, officials said on Friday.
The case relates to the Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in realisation of loans worth over Rs 1,500 crore to Thapar's companies, according to officials.
The probe agency is carrying out searches in Delhi and Mumbai at multiple locations, including the office and residences of Kapoor, his wife Bindu, office of Bliss Abode linked to Bindu, Thapar and his companies, and the India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd, the officials added.
