CBI Busts Railway Recruitment Scam, Eight Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested eight people for running a railway recruitment scam.The accused, who mostly hail from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, ran a fake website in the name of the Railway Recruitment Control Board. They also selected candidates and provided them bogus on-the-job training.The eight have been identified as Santosh Singh, Srikant Gupta, Nitin Singh, Bhima Rao, Dharmendra Kumar Saini, Rajesh Sharma, Sonu Verma and Manish Parmar.A CBI spokesperson said, “The accused lured candidates, mainly from Rajasthan, in the name of offering jobs of Group C & D in Indian Railways and other government organisations.”The candidates were asked to fill an application form and submit their documents related to their qualification, identity proof and photographs. They were then directed to government hospitals for a medical fitness certificate.The spokesperson added that the candidates were asked to check their result on the fake website and those selected were provided bogus training at a private coaching institute in Dehradun.The investigators found that the on-the-job-training of the candidates was conducted at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station. The agency has arrested the accused who facilitated a room at the railway station for the candidates.The group took amounts ranging from Rs 3-Rs 5 lakh from each candidate in the name of providing employment.Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at eight locations in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Sonepat and Agra, which led to recovery of several incriminating documents, mobile phones, bank cards, seals and cash. The men were produced before a court in Delhi and have been remanded to police custody till July 26.