CBI Can Inquire into Transfer Postings of Police, Reinstatement of Sachin Waze: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the CBI can inquire into the transfer and postings of police personnel and the reinstatement of Sachin Waze in the police force, over its nexus with Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh and his associates. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking for two paragraphs from the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) FIR against Deshmukh to be set aside.

While one paragraph is about allegations levelled against NCP leader Deshmukh by Sachin Waze, who has been dismissed from police service after his arrest in a bomb scare case, the second paragraph pertains to corruption in transfers and postings of police officials. "The investigating agency (CBI) in our view can legitimately carry on its inquiry into the transfer and postings of police personnel and the reinstatement of Sachin Waze in the police force after 15 years, so far as this has a nexus with the former home minister (Deshmukh) and his associates," the court said.

The CBI on April 21 this year registered an FIR against Deshmukh on alleged charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The FIR was lodged after the agency conducted a preliminary enquiry against the NCP leader following an order from the HC on April 5.

Deshmukh had resigned as the state home minister after the HC directed the CBI to conduct a probe into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him. The NCP leader has denied any wrongdoing.

