1-min read

CBI Carries Out Searches at 17 Locations in Connection With Unnao Rape Victim’s Accident

The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on but it is understood that 17 places are being searched.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
CBI Carries Out Searches at 17 Locations in Connection With Unnao Rape Victim’s Accident
MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI a day after the incident.
New Delhi: The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in connection with the collision of Unnao rape victim's car with a truck, officials said on Sunday.

The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on but it is understood that 17 places are being searched, they said.

On July 30, the car in which the victim, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI a day after the incident.

