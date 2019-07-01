CBI Carries Out Searches at 22 Locations in Bengal in Chit Fund Scam Case
It was alleged in the complaint that over 250 agents, who had deposited approximately Rs 1 crore each, were cheated by the promoters and directors of the agency by promising them lucrative return.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 22 locations in West Bengal, which are the premises of directors and promoters of New Land Agro Industries, one of the accused companies in a ponzi scam case, officials said Monday.
The company was booked in May 2017 on the orders of the Supreme Court, they said. The apex court had directed the agency to probe all the companies allegedly involved in the ponzi scam being probed by a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal, the officials said.
It was alleged in the complaint that over 250 agents, who had deposited approximately Rs 1 crore each, were cheated by the promoters and directors of the agency by promising them lucrative return. But the maturity amounts were not paid to the gullible investors, it was alleged.
