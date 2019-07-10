Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

CBI Carries Out Searches in Three UP Districts in Connection With Illegal Mining Scam

The searches started this morning in Hamirpur, Fatehpur and Bulandshahr. The CBI had registered three FIRs related to the illegal mining contracts given in the state.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
CBI Carries Out Searches in Three UP Districts in Connection With Illegal Mining Scam
Image for representation. ( PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI is carrying out searches at various locations in three districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with an illegal mining scam, officials said Wednesday.

The searches started this morning in Hamirpur, Fatehpur and Bulandshahr, they said. Further details are awaited as the operation is still on and maybe expanded during the day, the officials said.

The CBI had registered three FIRs related to the illegal mining contracts given in the state.

On July 28, 2016, the CBI was directed by the Allahabad High Court to probe illegal mining in the state, following which it had registered seven preliminary enquiries.

Out of the total seven, three pertaining to Hamirpur, Shamli and Kaushambi districts were converted into FIRs.

Live TV

