Maharashtra Assembly Elections
195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Haryana Assembly Elections
195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Andhra Bank Files Case with CBI Against Pune-based Firms on Loss of Rs 73 Crore
A CBI release said that the bank has accused the two firms of submitting fake bills for 'discounting' and causing it a loss of Rs 73 crore between August 2017 to October 2017.
File Photo of CBI Headquarters.
Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a First Information Report upon a complaint filed by Andhra Bank against city-based firms Nipko Engineering Services and M/s Signet Products.
The bank has accused the two firms of submitting fake bills for 'discounting' and causing it a loss of Rs 73 crore between August 2017 to October 2017, a CBI release said on Wednesday.
The Public Sector bank, in its complaint, also asked the agency to look into the role of its own employees in the case.
The two firms are engaged in supply, service and maintenance of electrical, electronic equipment. They opened current account with Andhra Bank with its Andheri branch in Mumbai in July 2016.
"The two companies are not enjoying any type of sanctioned credit limits with the branch. The companies had been submitting 'Usance bills' to the branch for discounting," the complaint said.
The branch discounted these bills in spite of the fact that the companies did not have any sanctioned credit limits, it said. The bills were discounted beyond discretionary powers of the branch head. In discounting of usance bills, the bank pays the amount of the bill to the drawer in advance.
They become due on a specified date from the date of drawing, after which sales proceeds are realised from the drawee (the buyer).
"If two parties are entering into sale-purchase transaction, the purchaser does not pay to the seller party immediately for the goods he had purchased. He presents his bills to the bank and bank makes the payment. This is called bill discounting," a CBI official said.
In the present case, fake bills were submitted by the two firms as there were no sale-purchase transactions in reality. The firms pocketed the funds by defrauding the bills, causing a loss to Andhra Bank, he said.
A case under IPC sections 467 (forgery), 420 (cheating) was registered and the Central agency is conducting further probe, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
- BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Wore His Team Blazer From 19 Years Ago, Fans Go Gaga Over 'Dada Swag'
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Says Shehnaz Gill Has Support of Salman Khan
- Watch: Farmer Turns 910-Pound Pumpkin into Boat and Goes for a Ride in Pond
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked