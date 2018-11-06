English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Chief Alok Verma Denies Corruption Charges, Says Worked in ‘Best Interest’ of Probe
The Central Vigilance Commission had last week examined some CBI officials probing crucial cases, which figured in Special Director Rakesh Asthana's corruption complaint against Verma.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma on Tuesday denied all corruption charges against him, saying his actions were in the best interest of the probe.
Verma was responding to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) order against him.
The CVC had last week examined some CBI officials probing crucial cases, which figured in Special Director Rakesh Asthana's corruption complaint against Verma.
The development comes after the Supreme Court asked the CVC, which exercises superintendence over the CBI in corruption matters, to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana.
The two feuding officers, who have alleged each other of impropriety, have been sent on leave by the Centre.
The Supreme Court had directed that the CVC's inquiry into the allegations against Verma, who has challenged the government's decision divesting him of his duties and sending him on leave, would be conducted under the supervision of retired apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik and this was a "one-time exception".
The feud between Verma and Asthana escalated recently, leading to registration of an FIR against Asthana and others, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar.
The CBI had on October 15 registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a Hyderabad-based businessman, which was given through two middlemen Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad to sabotage the probe against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
On August 24, Asthana, in his complaint to the Cabinet Secretary, had levelled allegations against Verma that he got a bribe of Rs two crore from the businessman to help him get some relief from questioning in the matter.
