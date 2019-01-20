English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Clean Chit to Ex-MP Minister Laxmikant Sharma, 10 Others in Transport Recruitment ‘Scam’
The chargesheet didn’t mention of ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh. The investigative agency said it did not find any evidence against 11 others, including former minister Laxmikant Sharma.
File Photo of CBI logo.
Bhopal: The CBI submitted its chargesheet in a local court on Saturday in connection with the transport recruitment test conducted by the MP Professional Examination Board in 2012, giving a clean chit to former Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma and 10 others.
The chargesheet didn’t mention of ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh either.
The Congress had alleged in 2014 that 19 candidates from Gondia district in Maharashtra (the native town of Sadhna Singh) managed to get recruited in the transport department at the behest of the then CM.
“Charges of unlawful recruitment of candidates from Gondia district in Maharashtra under political influence were also investigated which did not reveal any illegal, irregularity or commission of any offence,” the 80-page chargesheet said.
The investigative agency said it did not find any evidence against 11 others, including former minister Laxmikant Sharma, his office on special duty OP Shukla and others.
A case was lodged against Sharma and others by the Special Task Force in 2012 in connection with the transport recruitment scam.
Sharma and Shukla were chargsheeted in two other Vyapam-related scams last year.
