CBI Conducts Joint Surprise Checks at 150 Places across Country Against Corruption

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country against corruption, officials said.

The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, they said.

The drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and the difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments, the officials said.

The checks were conducted in Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Srinagar, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Dehradun and Lucknow.

The departments where surprise checks were conducted included railways, coal mines and coal fields , medical and health care organisations, customs department, Food Corporation of India, and other departments like power, municipal corporations, transport, Directorate of States, fire services, sub-registrar offices, GST department, national highways, Airport Authorities of India, public sector oil companies, Directorate General of Foreign Trades, financial institutions, BSNL, Shipping Corporation, and others.

(With inputs from PTI)

