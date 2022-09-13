The CBI launched search operations at 33 locations across the country in an ongoing probe related to the sub-inspector recruitment scam of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The searches, which are related to a probe into alleged insecurities related to the recruitment process of sub-inspectors in the Union Territory, included the premises of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Controller of Examinations Ashok Kumar, and several police and CRPF officials.

The searches are being conducted at locations in Jammu, Srinagar; Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari in Haryana; Gandhinagar in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

This is the second round of searches conducted by the CBI in connection with the probe, as per officials. “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against 33 accused… on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on 27.03.2022, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB),” the CBI had said on August 5 after registration of the FIR.

Allegations of malpractices in the examination surfaced this year after the exam results were declared on June 4. The Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted an inquiry committee to look into the charges.

“It was alleged that the accused entered in conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examination for the posts of sub-inspectors. It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts,” the CBI has said.

(With PTI inputs)

