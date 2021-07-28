CBI Conducts Searches in Bengal Disctricts in Illegal Coal Mining Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is getting active again in illegal coal mining cases as its officers on Wednesday searched the residence and offices of two general managers, agents and security officers of Eastern Coalfield Ltd.

CBI has been conducting simultaneous searches in Asansol, Durgapur and Purulia since morning. It is also conducting searches in Ghaziabad and Bhubaneswar. The search operations are going on at the places of two GMs (one retired), two security officers and one agent.

According to CBI sources, these five people including the GM took a huge amount of money from Anup Majhi alias Lala every month. One of the close associates of Lala’s resident in Rajarhat Newtown near Kolkata was also raided by the CBI officials.

In the meantime, seven IPS officers have been summoned to the Delhi office of the Enforcement Directorate. Koteshwar Rao IPS was summoned on July 26 but he didn’t appear at the ED office. No communication has been made yet on behalf of the ED or the IPS officer.

Anup Majhi is a resident of Asansol. He was accused of illegally extracting coal and had been interrogated more than once by central agencies like CBI and ED. However, he has got protection under the direction of the Supreme Court for the time being.

