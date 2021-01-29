News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»CBI Conducts Surprise Checks at FCI Godowns in Punjab, Haryana
1-MIN READ

CBI Conducts Surprise Checks at FCI Godowns in Punjab, Haryana

File photo of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

File photo of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place

New Delhi: The CBI conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said. The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, they added.

The action started jointly with vigilance teams of the FCI at about 20 locations in the two states, the officials said.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...