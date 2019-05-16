English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Confirms Probe in Bofors Payoff Case Will Continue
The agency's response came after it withdrew from a Delhi court its application to seek permission to further probe the politically sensitive Rs 64-crore case.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI probe into the Bofors case pertaining to the alleged Rs 64 crore kickbacks in the purchase of the Swedish artillery guns will continue, officials said on Thursday.
"In view of certain revelations made by one Michael Hershman, CBI sought the permission of the trial court to conduct further investigation in the Bofors case," CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.
He said that on May 8, the court had observed that when independent right and power is available with the CBI to further investigate the matter on their own, if in their wisdom it is necessary to do so then, why still such application is being filed in the court.
"After obtaining legal opinion, CBI filed an application on May 16 in the court of CMM, Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi, stating that for conducting further investigation under section 173(8) of CrPC, permission of the court is not mandatorily required by CBI and an intimation to the court in this regard will suffice," he said.
Wakankar said the probe in the Bofors case will continue.
The agency's response came after it withdrew from a Delhi court its application to seek permission to further probe the politically sensitive Rs 64-crore Bofors payoff case.
