1-min read

CBI Confronts Chidambaram with Ex-CEO of NITI Ayog in Connection With INX Media Case

A 1975-batch IAS officer of the Union Territory cadre, Khullar was the additional secretary in the Finance Ministry when developments related to the INX Media allegedly took place.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
CBI Confronts Chidambaram with Ex-CEO of NITI Ayog in Connection With INX Media Case
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram after being produced at a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 26, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI has confronted arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram with former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar in connection with the INX Media case, officials said on Monday.

A 1975-batch IAS officer of the Union Territory cadre, Khullar was the additional secretary in the Finance Ministry when developments related to the INX Media allegedly took place, they said.

She arrived at the CBI headquarters in the morning but the questioning could not be completed, and she has been called again on Tuesday, they said.

The CBI has sought sanction to prosecute her in the case, they said.

The agency has alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for bringing in foreign investment.

The CBI arrested the former Union minister on August 21.​

