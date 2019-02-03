LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBI Officer, UP Revenue Official Arrested over Rs 126 Crore Yamuna Expressway Land Scam

The agency had on Saturday booked V S Rathore, an inspector in the anti corruption branch in Ghaziabad; Sunil Dutt, the ASI of CBI Academy Ghaziabad; and tehsildar Ranveer Singh over the scam.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Officer, UP Revenue Official Arrested over Rs 126 Crore Yamuna Expressway Land Scam
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Noida: The CBI arrested on Sunday one of its officer and a revenue official in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district in connection with the Rs 126 crore Yamuna Expressway land scam, officials said.

The agency had on Saturday booked V S Rathore, an inspector in the anti corruption branch in Ghaziabad; Sunil Dutt, the ASI of CBI Academy Ghaziabad; and tehsildar Ranveer Singh over the scam, they said.

"Inspector Rathore and tehsildar Ranveer Singh have been arrested in connection with the case," the CBI official said.

It has also booked some "unknown officials of the UP Police" and "some other unidentified persons" in the case, the official said.

They are accused of a "criminal conspiracy for obtaining undue advantage by the public servants for dishonest performance of duty, undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means and bribing of public servants".

They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code section 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy), and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer of Greater Noida 1st Nishank Sharma, who was probing the case, was summoned by the CBI in New Delhi for questioning.

"In the wake of the CBI questioning, Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police, has been removed as CO Greater Noida and attached in the Gautam Buddh Nagar headquarters," on official order said Sunday.

According to the police, some YEIDA officials, including its former CEO P C Gupta, in tie-up with some private firms had purchased around 57 hectare "useless" land in 2014 from seven villages of Mathura in lieu of compensation to their owners by the Authority.

But the compensation amount was much higher than what was defined by the Authority for such purchases.

Also in doing so, the accused not only caused loss to the YEIDA but also made personal gains fraudulently, according to the police.

So far, at least six people have been arrested in the five-year-old case in which 21 people, including a former IAS officer, who also served as the YEIDA chairman, the police said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram