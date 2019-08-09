Take the pledge to vote

CBI Court Allows Narco Test, Brain Mapping of Truck Driver, Cleaner in Unnao Rape case

The 19-year-old Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured while two of her relatives killed when a truck rammed into their car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district on July 28.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
CBI Court Allows Narco Test, Brain Mapping of Truck Driver, Cleaner in Unnao Rape case
File photo of the damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Lucknow: A CBI court allowed the agency on Friday to conduct narco, brain-mapping and fingerprinting tests of the driver and cleaner of the truck involved in the road accident of the Unnao rape survivor.

The court of Special Judicial Magistrate Subrat Pathak also extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of the two accused till 4 pm on August 14.

The court passed the order on an application moved by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Singh.

The two accused — driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan Srivas — gave their consent to the tests.

The 19-year-old Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured while two of her relatives killed when a truck rammed into their car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district on July 28.

The rape survivor and her lawyer are currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and the CBI is probing the case.

A Delhi court framed charges on Friday against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, for allegedly raping the woman in Unnao in 2017. The victim was a minor then.

The Delhi court also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly abducting the rape survivor.

