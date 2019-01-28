English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Court Convicts NDFB Chief, 14 Others in 2008 Assam Serial Blast Case
The serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, killing 88 people and injuring more than 500.
NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary (Courtesy : Firstpost)
Guwahati: The chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary and 14 others were on Monday convicted by the CBI Special Court in the 2008 case of serial bomb blasts in Assam which left 88 people dead.
CBI Special Judge Aparesh Chakraborty convicted Daimary and 14 others under various sections of the IPC.
The quantum of the judgement will be announced on Wednesday.
Besides Daimary, the others convicted are George Bodo, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Nilim Daimary, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Prabhat Bodo, Jayanta Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Mridul Goyary, Mathuram Brahma and Rajen Goyary.
The serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, killing 88 people and injuring more than 500.
