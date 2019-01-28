LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBI Court Convicts NDFB Chief, 14 Others in 2008 Assam Serial Blast Case

The serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, killing 88 people and injuring more than 500.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Court Convicts NDFB Chief, 14 Others in 2008 Assam Serial Blast Case
NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary (Courtesy : Firstpost)
Guwahati: The chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary and 14 others were on Monday convicted by the CBI Special Court in the 2008 case of serial bomb blasts in Assam which left 88 people dead.

CBI Special Judge Aparesh Chakraborty convicted Daimary and 14 others under various sections of the IPC.

The quantum of the judgement will be announced on Wednesday.

Besides Daimary, the others convicted are George Bodo, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Nilim Daimary, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Prabhat Bodo, Jayanta Bodo, Ajay Basumatary, Mridul Goyary, Mathuram Brahma and Rajen Goyary.

The serial blasts were triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, killing 88 people and injuring more than 500.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram