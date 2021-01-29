CBI Court Declares Fugitive Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari a Proclaimed Offender

A special CBI has declared fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari has been declared a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), IANS reported.

The Special Judge of the CBI court has also asked Bhandari to appear before it on February 15, the report added. The order said that Bhandari has been absconding or has concealed himself to be absconding from the warrant.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a money laundering case against Bhandari in connection with the Samsung-ONGC deal during the UPA era.

Earlier, the central agency had lodged an FIR naming Bhandari, Santech International FZC (UAE), Samsung Engineering Company Limited (South Korea), Foster Wheeler Energy Limited (the UK), Hong NamKoong, the then senior manager of Samsung, and unknown officials of ONGC as accused in the case.

Bhandari, who the central agency says has never cooperated with it in the probe, is absconding from the country and was last stated to be in the UK. He is being probed by the ED in two other money laundering cases, apart from the CBI, Income Tax Department and the Delhi Police for various criminal charges of corruption and tax evasion.

Bhandari is also being probed in Robert Vadra's alleged London properties case.