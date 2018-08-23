English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBI Court Denies Bail to Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Castration Case
In the castration case, the Panchkula court had recently framed charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and the one for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons against Gurmeet.
File photo of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Getty)
Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term each in two rape cases, was denied bail on Thursday by a Panchkula CBI court in another case involving castration of 400 of his followers.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim's bail plea was dismissed three days after he had moved the court for it.
In the castration case, the Panchkula court had recently framed charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and the one for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons against Gurmeet.
He was also charged with criminal conspiracy along with two doctors, Pankaj Garg and M P Singh, allegedly involved in castration of nearly 400 of the sect followers.
The CBI earlier had filed a charge sheet against Gurmeet and the two doctors for allegedly subjecting the sect followers to castration.
It had been alleged that they castrated the men at the Sirsa-based dera telling the victims that it would lead to realisation of god through the dera chief. The charge sheet had been filed in a special CBI court in Panchkula.
The agency had registered the case of alleged criminal conspiracy for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons among other charges under the Indian Penal Code against Ram Rahim and others in 2015.
The probe was handed over to the agency by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a plea by a dera follower.
The CBI court, meanwhile, granted permission to Dr Garg to visit the UK from November 3 to November 11 to attend a medical conference.
