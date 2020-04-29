CBI Court Extends Till May 1 Custody of Yes Bank Scam Accused Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan

Mumbai: A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended till May 1 the custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, accused in a corruption case against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, officials said.

Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar, a hill station near Mumbai, nearly 50 days after they were booked in the multi-crore scam also involving Kapoor, the former Yes Bank CEO and co-founder.

Both brothers did not join the investigation since the FIR was registered against them on March 7, the officials said. The court on Wednesday extended their custody till May 1, they said.

