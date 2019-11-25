CBI Detected 894 Shell Companies in Four Years, Filed Cases Against 104
Some of the shell companies and persons were involved in more than one case and of the 108 cases, chargesheets were filed and trial was going on in 72.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI detected 894 shell companies while probing 108 cases in the last four years, the government told Parliament on Monday.
The agency also registered 30 cases against 104 shell companies during the period, the House was told.
Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The CBI registered 30 cases against 104 shell companies during the last four years i.e 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Further, during the investigation of 108 cases, 894 shell companies were detected, wherein irregularities such as falsification of financial statements, bank fraud, diversion of funds, impersonation, cheating, abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct etc. were found."
Some of the shell companies and persons were involved in more than one case, she added.
According to the data presented by the minister, of the 108 cases, chargesheets were filed and trial was going on in 72.
Of the 30 cases filed against 104 shell companies, chargesheets were filed in 24, Sitharaman said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Resideo Air Purifier Review: An Absolutely No Fuss Clean Air Solution For Your Home
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan