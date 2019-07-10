Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CBI DIG who Supervised Probe Against Former Special Director Rakesh Asthana Repatriated

CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, a 2001-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre who had also probed Vyapam cases, has been sent back to his cadre, according to a government order.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI DIG who Supervised Probe Against Former Special Director Rakesh Asthana Repatriated
File photo of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has prematurely curtailed the tenure of CBI DIG Tarun Gauba who was supervising the probe against former Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Gauba, a 2001-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre who had also probed Vyapam cases, has been sent back to his cadre, according to a government order.

He was appointed by former CBI Additional Director M Nageswar Rao to supervise the probe against Asthana.

"Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is hereby conveyed for the premature repatriation of Tarun Gauba...to his state cadre," an order issued Wednesday said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram