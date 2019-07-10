English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI DIG who Supervised Probe Against Former Special Director Rakesh Asthana Repatriated
CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, a 2001-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre who had also probed Vyapam cases, has been sent back to his cadre, according to a government order.
File photo of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has prematurely curtailed the tenure of CBI DIG Tarun Gauba who was supervising the probe against former Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Gauba, a 2001-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre who had also probed Vyapam cases, has been sent back to his cadre, according to a government order.
He was appointed by former CBI Additional Director M Nageswar Rao to supervise the probe against Asthana.
"Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is hereby conveyed for the premature repatriation of Tarun Gauba...to his state cadre," an order issued Wednesday said.
