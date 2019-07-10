CBI DIG who Supervised Probe Against Former Special Director Rakesh Asthana Repatriated

New Delhi: The Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has prematurely curtailed the tenure of CBI DIG Tarun Gauba who was supervising the probe against former Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Gauba, a 2001-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre who had also probed Vyapam cases, has been sent back to his cadre, according to a government order.

He was appointed by former CBI Additional Director M Nageswar Rao to supervise the probe against Asthana.

"Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is hereby conveyed for the premature repatriation of Tarun Gauba...to his state cadre," an order issued Wednesday said.