CBI Director Alok Verma, No.2 Rakesh Asthana Meet CVC Over Graft Probe

Verma and Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1pm and stayed for about an hour but no details of the meeting were shared.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
A combination image of Rakesh Asthana (L) and Alok Verma (R).
New Delhi: CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on Thursday met Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary and are understood to have given their views on an ongoing probe into corruption charges against them, officials said.

Verma and Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1pm and stayed for about an hour, they said. They met Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, the officials said, without citing any other details.

On October 26, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana. Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave by the central government.
