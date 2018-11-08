English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Director Alok Verma, No.2 Rakesh Asthana Meet CVC Over Graft Probe
Verma and Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1pm and stayed for about an hour but no details of the meeting were shared.
A combination image of Rakesh Asthana (L) and Alok Verma (R).
Loading...
New Delhi: CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on Thursday met Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary and are understood to have given their views on an ongoing probe into corruption charges against them, officials said.
Verma and Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1pm and stayed for about an hour, they said. They met Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, the officials said, without citing any other details.
On October 26, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana. Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave by the central government.
Verma and Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1pm and stayed for about an hour, they said. They met Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, the officials said, without citing any other details.
On October 26, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana. Verma and Asthana have been sent on leave by the central government.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohammad Kaif Joins Delhi Daredevils as Assistant Coach
- A Pair of Clean Lungs was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...