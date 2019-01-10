English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI DSP Moves HC Against Alok Verma's Decision to Reverse Transfer Orders of Officers
The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Najmi Waziri, who has already reserved verdict on various petitions of Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to quash the bribery FIR against them.
Central Bureau of Investigation Chief Alok Verma arrives at CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: CBI Deputy SP Devender Kumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against Director Alok Verma's decision to reverse transfer orders of various officers.
The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Najmi Waziri, who has already reserved verdict on various petitions of Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to quash the bribery FIR against them.
Kumar, in his application filed in the pending petition, has sought direction to the CBI to not allow Alok Verma and other re-transferred officers to deal with FIR against him and others in any manner.
Verma joined the office on Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave by the central government through a late-night order on October 23, 2018, which was set aside by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Najmi Waziri, who has already reserved verdict on various petitions of Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to quash the bribery FIR against them.
Kumar, in his application filed in the pending petition, has sought direction to the CBI to not allow Alok Verma and other re-transferred officers to deal with FIR against him and others in any manner.
Verma joined the office on Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave by the central government through a late-night order on October 23, 2018, which was set aside by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results