CBI DSP Moves HC Against Alok Verma's Decision to Reverse Transfer Orders of Officers

The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Najmi Waziri, who has already reserved verdict on various petitions of Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to quash the bribery FIR against them.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
Central Bureau of Investigation Chief Alok Verma arrives at CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday (PTI)
New Delhi: CBI Deputy SP Devender Kumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against Director Alok Verma's decision to reverse transfer orders of various officers.

The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Najmi Waziri, who has already reserved verdict on various petitions of Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to quash the bribery FIR against them.

Kumar, in his application filed in the pending petition, has sought direction to the CBI to not allow Alok Verma and other re-transferred officers to deal with FIR against him and others in any manner.

Verma joined the office on Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave by the central government through a late-night order on October 23, 2018, which was set aside by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

