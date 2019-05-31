English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Fails to Submit Papers in AJL Land Allotment Case
The public prosecutor had demanded time to check the documents and submit them before July 12. He said arguments in the case would start only after that.
File Photo of CBI logo.
Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday failed to submit adequate documents in a case related to the re-allotment of a plot to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publisher of National Herald newspaper, in a special CBI court in Haryanas Panchkula. The court listed the matter for hearing on July 12.
Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former Chief Minister of Haryana, and Moti Lal Vora are the accused in the case.
"Since adequate documents have not been provided as demanded by us, the court fixed July 12 as the next date of hearing," defence counsel S.P.S. Parmar told reporters.
The public prosecutor had demanded time to check the documents and submit them before July 12. He said arguments in the case would start only after that.
Hooda, the main accused, was present in the court while Vora had sought exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.
The CBI in its chargesheet on December 1, 2018 alleged that Hooda, in conspiracy with Vora, abused his official position and dishonestly re-allotted the institutional plot in Panchkula to AJL at old rate and caused wrongful gain of some Rs 67.65 lakh to the private company and corresponding wrongful loss to the government exchequer.
Loading...
