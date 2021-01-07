CBI Files Charge-sheet Against 60 Accused in Vyapam Scam Case

The CBI on Thursday filed a charge-sheet in a special court here against 60 accused in a case related to the multi-crore Vyapam admission and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh, the prosecution said. The document, running into more than 4,000 pages, relates to alleged rigging of Pre-Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the state's examination board board in 2011.

Special CBI court for Vyapam cases, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar Shrivastava, will start hearing the case from January 28 following a direction from the apex court that five accused should be tried at a time, prosecution lawyer Bharat Bhushan Sharma said. He said the accused have been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), and also provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The charge-sheet runs into more than 4,000 pages, Sharma added. He said at a time five accused would be served notices to come to the court for recording their statements.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. Multiple criminal cases related to the scam have been filed in different parts of the state.

Initially, a special task force of the state police had investigated the scam. In 2016, the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the scandal.