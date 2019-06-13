Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Files Charge Sheet against Absconding Self-Styled 'Godman' for Raping Minor

In its charge sheet filed in a special court, the CBI pressed stringent charges of rape and criminal intimidation on Dixit and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against absconding self-styled 'godman' Virendra Dev Dixit for allegedly raping a minor in his ashrams in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in 1999, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in the Rouse Avenue special court here, the CBI has pressed stringent charges of rape and criminal intimidation on Dixit, who is absconding. The central probe agency has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him, the officials said.

The agency had registered the case on January 3, 2018 on the orders of the Delhi High Court.

The CBI has alleged that Dixit, as the head of Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, which is now renamed Adhyatmik Vidyalaya, and spiritual leader, was in a position to control and dominate over the complainant, a minor girl at that time, and raped her repeatedly in May-June 1999 in his ashrams in Kampil, Uttar Pradesh, and Vijay Vihar in Delhi.

The accused had allegedly threatened to "cause injury to her reputation" and also issued "life threats" to her family, the agency has alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

Read full article
