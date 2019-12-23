CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Businessman Who Fled to UAE With His Toddler Daughter Amid Custody Battle

New Delhi: The CBI has charged a businessman, who had fled to the UAE with his toddler daughter amidst a custody battle, with kidnapping her out of India, officials said on Monday.

In its charge sheet filed on December 19 before a special court, the CBI has also named the businessman's mother.

The agency has invoked IPC provisions pertaining to criminal conspiracy, kidnapping from India and kidnapping from lawful guardianship among others against businessman Aman Lohia, his mother Meena Lohia, alleged accomplice Pawan Kumar and maid Shiuratia Debi Mahto, they said.

Lohia, who has family relations with a global steel magnate and whose uncle runs a conglomerate in South East Asia, is going through a custody battle for her daughter with his estranged wife Kiran Lohia with his passport deposited on court orders, they said.

The high court had handed over the custody to the mother with a parenting plan according to which Aman Lohia could meet his daughter for some hours on three days of every week. The court has also asked him to deposit his passport, which he did, they said.

In a desperate move, when his daughter had come to meet him on August 24 as per the parenting plan, Aman Lohia took her along with family confidant Kumar and Mahato to board a flight to Bagdogra with the Delhi Police on their trail.

From Bagdogra, they took a taxi to Kathmandu from where they went to Dubai via a circuitous route, they said.

Considering "international ramifications", the Delhi High Court handed over the probe to the CBI which registered a case and started the process for issuing a Red Corner Notice against Aman Lohia and Mahato.

The dramatic escape triggered an Interpol search for the girl and a Yellow notice was issued by the international agency, they said.

With the filing of the charge sheet, the CBI now has the option of approaching the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice against Aman Lohia, they said.

