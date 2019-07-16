CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Close Aide of Ex-MP Atique Ahmed in Abduction Case
CBI has already registered a case against the former Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh on charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Zafar Ullah, a close associate of former MP Atique Ahmed, for allegedly orchestrating the abduction of a businessman from jail, officials said Tuesday.
The case was registered last month following a direction of the Supreme Court, an official said.
Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them, the CBI FIR claimed.
Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.
