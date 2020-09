Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against former assistant commissioner of Bengaluru urban district LC Nagaraj and ex-village accountant Manjunath in connection with the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme case, in which thousands of depositors were allegedly duped.

"Last week we filed the charge sheet in the IMA case against LC Nagaraj and Manjunath at a CBI special court in Bengaluru,” a CBI official told.