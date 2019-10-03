Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Files Charge Sheet in Delhi Court in Unnao Gang Rape Case, 3 More Accused Named

The court listed the case for Oct 10 after CBI sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution version.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Files Charge Sheet in Delhi Court in Unnao Gang Rape Case, 3 More Accused Named
Representative image.

New Delhi: The CBI Thursday filed a charge sheet in a case of alleged gang rape of the Unnao rape survivor on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor.

This is a case separate from the one of her alleged rape by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4, 2017 at his residence. The charge sheet in the gang rape was filed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma.

The court listed the case for October 10 after the investigative agency sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution version.

The CBI has named three persons as accused in the charge sheet -- Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All three are out on bail.

According to the charge sheet, the three had allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped the woman a week after the June 4 incident.

Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the woman to the MLA's residence on June 4 and is a co-accused in that matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram