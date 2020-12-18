CBI Files Chargesheet Against All 4 Accused in Hathras Case, Report Says Victim Was Gangraped, Murdered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the four so-called upper caste men accused in the Hathras case, wherein a Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered. The Uttar Pradesh police had previously claimed the victim had not been gangraped.

However, the CBI has said the victim was gangraped and murdered by the accused. The special report has been filed under the SC ST Atrocities Act; Section 376 D, which pertains to rape; Section 302, which pertains to murder; and Sections 354 and 376 A.

All the four accused have been named in the chargesheet, said lawyer Munna Singh Pundhir, who is representing them. The CBI's report has been filed in a Special SC-ST court.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by the four men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The agency has looked into the role of accused Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu who are in judicial custody, officials said.

They were also put through different forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, they said. The CBI investigators had also met doctors at the Jawahalal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on September 14, they said.

The Yogi Adityanath Government had faced a lot of flak for the case which was later transferred to the CBI. The CBI had constituted a team to probe the incident and handed over the probe to its Ghaziabad unit. The team has already recorded statements of family members of the victim.

(With inputs from PTI)