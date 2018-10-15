CBI Files Closure Report in Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed's Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the case related to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.The Delhi High Court had earlier allowed the CBI to file a closure report in the case, declining the plea of the missing student's mother, Fatima Nafees.The bench said Nafees, who had moved the high court in November 2016 seeking directions to the police to trace her son, "can raise all contentions available to her before the trial court" and disposed of the plea.Nafees said she would approach the Supreme Court against the HC ruling. “It's been 2 years. I had high hopes from the court but we didn't move even an inch. Security agencies misguided court. We'll go to the Supreme Court. All that is happening since last two years is being done under the pressure by those sitting in power,” she said while holding back her tears.Ahmed had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the ABVP, the previous night.The counsel for Nafees had earlier said nine students were named in a complaint filed by 18 students, who were eyewitnesses to the alleged assault on Ahmed, yet they were not interrogated. The nine students named in the complaint have denied all the allegations against them.The CBI, which took over the probe from the Delhi police, had told the court that it has decided to file a closure report in the case as it has investigated all the angles and does not think that any offence was committed against the missing person.However, the lawyer for the student’s mother contended in court that it was a “political case” and that the “CBI has succumbed to the pressure of its masters”.