Narendra Dabholkar Murder: CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Two Accused in 2013 Case

Dabholkar, 67, a renowned anti-superstition activist, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while on a morning walk here on August 20, 2013.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Pune: The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two accused-- Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave-- in a court here in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

While Bhave is lodged in Yerawada jail under judicial custody, Punalekar, a lawyer, is out on bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), through its special public prosecutor, Prakash Suryawanshi, filed the supplementary charge sheet in the court of assistant sessions judge S R Navandar, presiding over a special UAPA court here.

Dabholkar (67), a renowned anti-superstition activist, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while on a morning walk here on August 20, 2013.

