CBI Files Two Chargesheets in West Bengal Post-poll Violence Cases

The CBI has filed two chargesheets in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases, officials said on Friday, noting that one chargesheet was filed within nine days of taking over the case’s investigation, while another was filed in just six days. In a chargesheet filed on Friday, the CBI has named four people, Tuntun Chaudary, Chandan Singh, Lalan Singh and Animesh Paul, for allegedly hurling a bomb on a house in North 24 Parganas district in which a man was killed on June 6, the officials said. The agency registered the case on August 25.

The second chargesheet that was filed by the agency on Thursday was in connection with a body found in a paddy field in Nalhati in Birbhum district. After identification, it was found that the victim was a resident of nearby Jagdhari village. The agency registered a case on August 28, they said, adding the CBI has charged Mainuddin SK and Mohammed Imran in the case.

The agency has recently registered two cases of two murders — one in South 24 Parganas and another in North 24 Parganas — in which the victims were allegedly attacked by sharp objects leading to their deaths, the officials said. These take the tally of cases related to post-poll violence in the state, being probed by the agency, to 34, they said.

