CBI Forms Additional Team to Probe Unnao Rape Survivor's Car Accident
Sources said the forensic team took a Swift car, same as the victim was travelling in when the accident happened on Sunday, with it and has already started recreating the crime scene.
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
New Delhi: The CBI has formed a 20-member additional special team to probe the Unnao rape survivor's accident case, agency spokesperson said on Friday.
In addition, six top forensic experts from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory have already reached the crime scene, he said.
Sources said the forensic team took a Swift car, same as the victim was travelling in when the accident happened on Sunday, with it and has already started recreating the crime scene.
The 20-member special team will assist a five-member team in Lucknow which is already probing the case, the spokesperson said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor is the Bride We All Want to Be in New Magazine Photoshoot
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 Lakh, Over 150 Bookings Received
- Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly