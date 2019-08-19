CBI Gets 2 More Weeks from SC to Finish Probe in Unnao Rape Survivor's Road Accident Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the probe after the CBI moved an application seeking four more weeks on the ground that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.

The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the investigation agency to complete the probe within a stipulated time period of 45 days, and also ordered that the Uttar Pradesh government provide Rs 25 lakh to the survivor as interim compensation.

The bench had also told the CBI that an extension of not more than seven days would be given for investigation of the road accident, only in exceptional circumstances.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.