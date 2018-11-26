English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Gets Nod to Prosecute Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis Case, But Can't Arrest Him Till December 18
The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal, while the ED is probing alleged money-laundering related to the deal.
File photo of P Chidambaram with son Karti. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that it has procured the requisite sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.
The court, however, extended till December 18 the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it needed two weeks to get sanction against other accused in the case.
The ED, in September, had attached Rs 1.16 crore worth of assets of Karti, who is being probed for allegedly receiving kickbacks in lieu of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the Aircel Maxis deal when his father was the Union Finance Minister.
The FIPB approval was supposed to go to the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs but Chidambaram allegedly approved it on his own and the amount for FIPB clearance was wrongly projected to conceal facts.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
