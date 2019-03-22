LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

CBI has Carried Out Searches at Four Locations in Tamil Nadu

CBI had registered a case against MP Anwhar Raajhaa on the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, alleging irregularities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff at MSS Waqf Board college.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
File Photo of CBI logo.
New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at four locations in Tamil Nadu, including the premises of AIADMK MP Anwhar Raajhaa, in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments at a Waqf board college, officials said Friday.

The searches started on Thursday and continued till Friday afternoon, they said.

The agency had registered a case against Raajhaa on the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, alleging irregularities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff at MSS Waqf Board college in Madurai.

In January, Justice P Velmurugan had directed the CBI to file a report within six months on a petition which also alleged that Tamil Naduminister Nilofer Kafeel and Raajhaa were involved in the irregularities.

The court issued the order on a petition by Sardhar Basha who alleged that more than 30 appointments had been made in violation of the UGC guidelines and after taking huge sums of money by the incharge secretary of the college, Jamal Mohideen, also a local leader of the ruling AIDMK.

The petitioner has alleged that Mohideen was a "benami" of Raajhaa and had collected Rs 30-35 lakh for each appointment.​
