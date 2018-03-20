English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Has Started Preliminary Probe in SSC Paper Leak Case: Centre Tells Supreme Court
A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) logo.
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.
A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.
The top court on March 12 sought a response from the Centre on the plea without issuing the notice.
The petition, filed by advocate M L Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21.
Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.
The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
