CBI Has Started Preliminary Probe in SSC Paper Leak Case: Centre Tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.The top court on March 12 sought a response from the Centre on the plea without issuing the notice.The petition, filed by advocate M L Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21.Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.