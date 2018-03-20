GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CBI Has Started Preliminary Probe in SSC Paper Leak Case: Centre Tells Supreme Court

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2018, 12:35 PM IST
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) logo.
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

The top court on March 12 sought a response from the Centre on the plea without issuing the notice.

The petition, filed by advocate M L Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21.

Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
