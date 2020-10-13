CBI in Soup Again as DIG 'Punches' Public Prosecutor in Face Over Graft Case Involving Kejriwal's Secy

A controversy has, once again, surrounded the premier investigative agency of the country — the Central Bureau of Investigation. This time a DIG rank official has been summoned by a court for allegedly punching a public prosecutor.

Public prosecutor Sunil Verma, in his complaint to the Delhi Police on October 9, accused DIG Raghavendra Vatsa of punching him in the face. The complaint was filed at Lodhi colony police station.

The CBI sources, however, refuted the allegations and said that Vatsa on October 9 first gave a plaint to his seniors in the CBI Headquarters against the public prosecutor for his alleged misbehaviour. Vatsa has also given evidence of misbehaviour to the seniors. A fact finding enquiry has been ordered by the CBI.

Verma, on the other hand, has mentioned that on October 9 around 10.30am, the DIG punched him in the face and then asked him to sit and talk. The Delhi Police said they are conducting an enquiry into the matter and would take legal action after that only.

Verma accused that the DIG punched him because of the delay in framing of the charges in a 2016 corruption case where the former Principal Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, Rajendra Kumar, is a prime accused. The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Rajendra Kumar in December 2016.

Verma also told the Special CBI Judge about the same after which DIG Vatsa has been summoned on October 19.

The CBI sources, however, said that Vatsa is a fine officer and no such incident, as being alleged by Verma took place. It is a fabricated complaint to duck the already initiated enquiry, sources in CBI said.