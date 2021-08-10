CBI Initiates Processes to Bring Absconding Businessman Vinay Mishra Back to India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a detailed report to the Vanuatu government regarding absconding businessman Vinay Mishra to initiate his extradition processes.

The report contained case details, charges and allegations against Mishra, court orders against him, including a copy of the warrant, proclamation notices, etc. The CBI informed the Vanuatu government that Vinay Mishra is an absconder and wanted in their case. The report was sent via the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the CBI sources, the process of repatriating Mishra to India has started with the 28-page report.

A few days ago, the CBI sought Vinay Mishra’s passport details from the Vanuatu government. The next day, the Vanuatu government had sent the details by e-mail.

Meanwhile, Mishra’s parents have already left the country. They are reported to be in Grenada in the West Indies.

Both of them were directors of several companies run by Vinay Mishra. The CBI has sent notices to Mishra’s parents. But despite four notices, they did not respond. The CBI has started the process of repatriating Vinay Mishra accused of coal and cattle smuggling.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here