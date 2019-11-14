Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Interrogates IPS Officer Arnab Ghosh Second Time in Saradha Scam Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said that the officer was questioned at the CBI office in CGO complex in Salt Lake regarding some 'missing' articles like a red diary and a pen drive that the central agency had been seeking,

PTI

November 14, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
CBI Interrogates IPS Officer Arnab Ghosh Second Time in Saradha Scam Case
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

Kolkata: IPS officer Arnab Ghosh, one of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members that initially probed the Saradha scam, was interrogated by the CBI here on Thursday over alleged suppression of evidence.

This was the second time that Ghosh was being questioned by the central investigating agency in this connection this year.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said that the officer was questioned at the CBI office in CGO complex in Salt Lake regarding some "missing" articles like a red diary and a pen drive that the central agency had been seeking since the investigation was handed over to it by the Supreme Court.

The SIT was formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the Saradha chit fund scam before the CBI began an investigation at the orders of the Supreme Court in 2014.

As part of the Rs 2,500 crore scam, the Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investment.

