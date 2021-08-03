CBI Issues Another Red Corner Notice Against Businessman Binay Mishra

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a second red corner notice to Interpol against businessman Binay Mishra, who is accused of the coal smuggling case.

The CBI had issued the first red corner notice against Binay a month ago and found out that he had fled to a country in the Middle East using a fake passport.

Later, he had taken citizenship in Vanuatu with some investments.

The CBI had mailed the Vanuatu administration on Monday seeking details of the new passport of Binay Mishra.

The Vanuatu government has replied to CBI’s email with Mishra’s new passport number on Tuesday itself.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court dismissed all the pleas of Binoy Mishra and directed the CBI to continue its probe. The CBI is now trying to put more pressure on Binay Mishra. He has left the country in September 2020.

