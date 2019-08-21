CBI Issues Look Out Circular against P Chidambaram, Airports Put on Alert
The ED has also issued a fresh lookout circular against him in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: The CBI has issued a Look Out Circular against former finance minister P Chidambaram to prevent him from leaving the country, officials said on Wednesday. The agency has alerted all the airports to prevent Chidambaram from boarding a flight, they said, adding the circular was issued recently.
The ED has also issued a fresh lookout circular against him in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Recalls Dancing to Preity Zinta's Song Bumbro from Mission Kashmir in School
- Doing a Bamboozle: Meet Astro, the Robodog 'Inspired' by the Human Brain
- Youtuber Finds GoPro Camera Containing Final Moments of Teenager Who Drowned
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- HS Prannoy Trumps Lin Dan to Enter Round 3 of World Badminton Championships