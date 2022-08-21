CBI Issues Lookout Circular Against Manish Sisodia, 12 Others; Dy CM Says 'Can't Find Me? What Gimmick Modi ji?'

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a lookout circular against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 others in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

With the new circular, the deputy CM and others would not be allowed to travel outside the country. He now requires permission from either the court or the CBI to travel abroad.

He said he is “roaming freely” in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him.

Hitting out at PM Narendra Modi, Sisodia also shared an old video of the PM attacking the politicisation of the CBI. “Regarding CBI raids, one must listen to what Modi has to say. If you will not listen then you will miss out on a very important truth,” Sisodia wrote in a tweet sharing the video of PM attacking CBI.

CBI छापों के बारे में मोदी जी के इस बयान को ज़रूर सुने. अगर नहीं सुना तो आप एक बहुत बड़े सच को जानने से वंचित रह जाएँगे. https://t.co/6HptTsnVRH — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

In another tweet, he attacked the government for issuing the lookout notice despite the fact that “the CBI raids didn’t found any discrepancies or irregularities.” “All your raids have failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a lookout notice stating that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where I have to come. Are you unable to find me?” Sisodia said in a tweet.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia’s residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

The central agency has also named two companies in the FIR. The CBI’s Friday raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

